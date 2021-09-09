Barbara Kay “Barb” High, 71, of Anamosa, formerly of Grundy Center, passed away Aug. 25, 2021 at the Anamosa Care Center following a 3-year battle against lung cancer.
A memorial visitation was held at St. Gabriel Catholic Church in rural Reinbeck Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. until time of memorial service at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment followed at Rose Hill Cemetery in Grundy Center. Memorials may be directed to the Strawberry Hill Elementary School in Anamosa. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com
Barb was born March 25, 1950 in Marshalltown. She was best known in the community of Anamosa as a dedicated teacher having spent over 40 years teaching at St. Patrick School and Strawberry Hill Elementary School, from which she retired. In her spare-time she was active with the Mike’s Kids Organization and volunteered at the Lawrence Center in Anamosa. She appreciated the Walmart Teacher of the Year Award, but her true reward each year was to see her kids learn and grow.
Aside from teaching, her passions in life were the Iowa Hawkeyes and her summer “job”, playing golf. You would often find her on the course daily in the summer alongside some of her dearest friends. She was surprised and pleased to have achieved a hole-in-one on number seven at Fawn Creek Country Club on Aug.10, 2009. Barb loved music and sharing her talents in singing, guitar, piano, and clarinet with her kids at school, in church and with her family and friends.
Barb will be forever cherished by her family and friends for her positive, caring, and cheerful spirit.
Barb is survived by her siblings Patricia High, Bruce (Cynthia) High and Laurie (Vern) Folkedahl; nieces Kori (Dan) Hatch and Lynn (Shane) Blythe; two grandnephews; three grandnieces; and her uncle Les High. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Marcella High.