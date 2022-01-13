Beverly A. Skladzien, 76, of Elwood, passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at home.
A gathering of family and friends celebrating her life was held Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Beverly Ann Helmold was born May 13, 1945 in Cedar Rapids, to Herman Carl and Margaret Bernice (Anderson) Helmold. She was a 1963 graduate of Clarence High School and received a Stenographic degree from the American Institute of Business in Des Moines in 1964. In 1981, she received a piano tuning degree from Empire School of piano tuning. She married Robert Wayne Skladzien Sept. 23, 1966 in Clarence. To this union, four children were born, Timothy, Patricia, Shawn and Samantha.
Beverly first worked as a secretary for the Cedar County Clerk of Court, then for Iowa Title and Guaranty Company in Maquoketa from 1978 to 1986, then McCarn Abstract, and finally retired from Grant Wood Area Abstract in Anamosa in 2014.
Beverly was a former member of First Lutheran Church in Maquoketa where she had taught Sunday school. She recently had been attending the Elwood United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing scrabble, the piano, and crocheting.
Those left to honor her memory include her children; Timothy Skladzien of Maquoketa, Patricia Brown of Maquoketa, Shawn (Angela) Skladzien of Maquoketa, and Samantha (Brandan) Green of Elwood; eight grandchildren; a brother, Allen (Deb) Helmold of Lowden; sister, Janice Bock of Sebring, Fla and three special fur babies, Nora, Lily and Lucy. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Robert Jan. 24, 2017 and a grandchild Alexandra Michelle Brown.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to Hospice of Jackson County.