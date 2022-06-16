Beverly Bunce
1936-2022
Beverly Cantrell Bunce, 85, of Colorado Springs, Colo. was given to the Lord June 2, 2022. Beverly was born July 17, 1936, to James O. Cantrell and Stella Cantrell in Lamoni. Per Beverly’s request, a grave side service was held June 16, 2022, at Anamosa Riverside Cemetery. While this was a private, family service, Beverly’s friends were invited to attend.
Beverly graduated from Anamosa high school in May 1955 and married Donald C. Bunce Sept. 9, 1956.
Beverly worked various jobs between 1956 and 1959 while Don finished college at Iowa State University. (On 18 September 1959), On Sept.18,1959, Don and Beverly became members of the United States Air Force. In the early years of their service, Beverly cared for her family while Don served the Air Force at various state-side and overseas locations. In 1972, Beverly and Don purchased their first home in Colorado Springs, Colo. At this time, Beverly began a craft business and applied the seamstress skills she learned from her mother, Stella. From 1972 to 1986, she was a member of various craft groups in Colorado, Florida and Hawaii. In 1987, Beverly opened a craft store in Old Colorado City named ‘Porch Swing Gifts.’ The name was derived from a swing she gave to her parents many years before. She worked with several other crafters to provide high quality products to the public. Her trademark craft was the stuffed ‘Santa Claus’. Many people who purchased Mr. Claus became her life-long friends. In 1993, she decided to close the business but remained the owner of the building.
She lived in Colorado Springs continuously from 1980 until her passing in 2022. During this time they purchased their second home, she was a member of a local bowling league, was a very proud member of TOPs and a long time member of Quilters of Love. This group donates quilts to newborn babies, veterans who take the “Honor Flight” trip to Washington DC and other worthy organizations.
In 2013, she and Don downsized from their large ranch home of 30 years to a patio home within the Seasons on Paseo HOA.
She is survived by her husband Don; two daughters, Sheri L. Weichers (Ed) and Kelly K. Lebrun (Robert); one granddaughter, Shannon K. Niko (Ryan) and two great-grandchildren, Kaliya A.J. Briseño and Makai M. Niko. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; one brother and five sisters.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Quilters of Love, 4373 Galley Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80915.
There is now a beautiful angel overlooking us each day and asking us to love one-another. She will be holding our hand as we prepare to meet again. God Bless Beverly forever and ever.