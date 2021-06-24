Beverly J. Griswold, 85, of Altoona, passed away June 7, 2021 at Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life Saturday, July 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 315 2nd Street, NW, Bondurant. Burial will follow at the Altoona Cemetery.
Beverly June Luke was born Sept. 24, 1935 to parents Fred and Florence (First) Luke in Wyoming. She was the eldest of four children. Beverly attended school in the Wyoming School District, graduating high school in 1953.
She was united in marriage to Jan J. Griswold May 4, 1958, in Wyoming. They moved to Melbourne where they were to raise their family and make many good friends. In 1977 they made the move to Bondurant, finally settling in Altoona, where they called home. Beverly dedicated 30 years to Northwestern Bell/US West before retiring. She belonged to the Fortnightly Club and Pioneer Retirees Group. In her free time Beverly enjoyed reading, cooking and baking, but her greatest joy was being with her family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Janelle (Tony) Hepner of Scottsdale, Ariz., Jeffrey Griswold of Lee’s Summit, Mo., Grant Griswold of Oklahoma City, Okla., Scott Griswold of Bondurant and Jason (Michelle) Griswold of Altoona; grandchildren: Jessie, McKenzie, Olivia, Corbin and Lena; siblings, Barbara (Jim) Meinert and Judy (Jerry) Hangartner both of Perham, Minn.
Beverly is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Florence Luke, husband Jan J. Griswold and brother, Douglas Luke.