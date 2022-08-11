Bob Furino
1952-2022
If a life is measured by good deeds and positive impact on others, Bob Furino lived an extraordinarily full life. For 70 years, until our Lord called him home to Heaven Aug. 1, 2022, Bob made it his personal mission to help as many people as he could. Blessed with boundless energy and limitless talents, that was a lot of people. Bob coached little league with his father Hank and taught impressionable 5th and 6th graders at Carpenter Elementary school, who were recognized for excellence with Bob’s “Woofie Award”. Bob also co-founded and wore innumerable hats for Starlighters Il Community Theater, seeing his passion for theater come alive on the stage. Bob retired from teaching and joined Grant Wood Area Education, bringing his formidable IT expertise to children and schools all over Iowa. Even after retiring, Bob worked tirelessly for St. Patrick School, ensuring that they were equipped with the latest technology for their educational needs. Because of his technology background, Bob was invited to George Lucas’s Skywalker Ranch and became the only teacher in the nation to be included in the George Lucas Educational Foundation.
As busy as Bob was helping others, he always put family first. He was a devoted grandson, son, brother and uncle. He lovingly devoted the last 25 years to caring for his mother, Byrdena, made countless drives to California with family, was a tremendous help at the Stutt Farm and the family hardware store, captained the boats at Lake Delhi for family tubing, water skiing and peaceful pontoon rides, and always was there to help guide his nieces and nephews when they entered college or needed advice on any topic. Bob’s willingness to do for others was out of love and a desire to help people unconditionally. His legacy will be felt for generations through the accomplishments and good deeds of the many people he helped during his wonderful life.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at St. Patrick Catholic church in Anamosa at 1 1 a.m. Visitation will be from a.m. There will be a lunch served in the church basement immediately following the Mass and interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Monticello. Father Sean
Smith will officiate and Deacon Bean will assist with the Mass. Goettsch Funeral Home has taken Bob and his family into their care. By visiting Goettschon/ine.com you may share your thoughts, memories and condolences with Bob’s family and sign the online guest book.
Preceding Bob in death were his maternal grandparents, Clarence and Elsie Stutt; his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Hazel Furino; his dad, Henry (Hank) Furino; two maternal uncles, Walter and Bob Stutt; paternal aunts and uncle, Caroline, Mary, Camilla and Joe and his wife Jean and a cousin, Edward McDonald.
Surviving is his mother, Byrdena Furino; his sister, Patty (Dan) Gilmore; two nephews, Jerry (Jane) Marks and Todd (Lorrie) Marks; niece, Kelly McIntyre; four great-nephews, Jordan Marks, Christian Marks, James McIntyre and Patrick McIntyre; one great-niece, Taylor Marks; brother-in-law, Jim Marks; paternal aunt, Antoinette and paternal cousins, Joe, Jack, Craig, Janice, Susan, Mary Jo and Jodi.