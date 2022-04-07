Bonnie Tobiason, 90, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Anamosa Care Center, following a brief illness. A celebration of life service was held Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Wayne Zion Lutheran Church in rural Monticello, with a private family burial in the Wayne Zion Cemetery. Goettsch Funeral Home has taken Bonnie and her family into their care.
Bonnie Jean Heady was born Dec.16, 1931, in Batavia, daughter of Glenn and Velma Young, Heady. Bonnie graduated from Batavia high school in 1949, then continued her education at Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) and received her teaching certificate. She completed her teaching degree in 1961 at Parsons College in Fairfield. Bonnie taught at Hendrick, Martinsburg and Jackson Elementary in Cedar Rapids and Mount Vernon before coming to Monticello. She was married to Dwight Lasley from 1951 until 1961. Bonnie married George Tobiason Feb. 14, 1967, at Wayne Zion Lutheran Church. Bonnie taught one more year in Monticello before embracing her life as a farm wife.
She was a very active member of Wayne Zion Lutheran Church and the church Senior Fellowship. For many years she was in charge of the gravy at the Wayne Zion Church dinner. She enjoyed playing bridge, bowling, cooking, baking and quilting. For 38 years, she helped her daughter Kalinda with her annual craft show.
Surviving is her husband of 55 years, George; three children, David (Janeece) Lasley, Donna (Mark) Holt and Kalinda (Al) Stadtmueller; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren with one on the way and her in-laws, her in-laws, Jim Bennett, Marda Heady, Marilyn (Ken) Streeper, Pauline Antons and Darlene (Avon) Gardner. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Grace, Linda and Steve.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wayne Zion Lutheran Church or a charity of choce. Please share your love and support with Bonnie’s family by signing the Guestbook at www.goettschonline.comice.