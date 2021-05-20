Bruce Engelbart
1952-2021
Bruce Engelbart, 69, of Anamosa, died unexpectedly at Jones Regional Medical Center in Anamosa.
A Mass of Christian was held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 17, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Anamosa. Rev. Nick March officiated.
Burial was held in Holy Cross Cemetery, Anamosa.
Friends called from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021, at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa, where the Knights of Columbus lead the rosary at 7 p.m. The service was live streamed on the Goettsch Funeral Home Facebook page. Please visit Goettschonline.com and share your thoughts, memories, stories, and condolences with Bruce’s family.
Bruce Herman Engelbart was born Feb. 19, 1952, in Monticello, the son of Marvin and Elfrieda (Thomsen) Engelbart. He began his education at a country schoolhouse in Amber where the Wayne Zion Lutheran Church community played an important part in his upbringing. Bruce graduated with the class of 1970, one of the first classes to attend the new Anamosa High School. He was active in FFA, 4-H, and Raider football. On Aug. 31, 1973, he married Sherry Huerter at St. Patrick’s. Together with Bruce’s family, they operated Amberglo Holstein Dairy Farms until 1985. Bruce went on to specialize in CAD (computer assisted drafting) and had a career helping develop patented technologies at various corporations including General Electric, Lockheed Martin, Seagate, and most recently John Deere. Throughout his second career, Bruce’s passion for farming remained. He took pride most recently in partnering with Nathan Shoop in planning his crops.
A lifelong resident of the Anamosa area, he was a member of St. Patrick’s Church, The Knights of Columbus, Jones County Dairy Farmers, and various other dairy organizations. He volunteered with the Jones County Democrats and could be seen manning their booth at the Great Jones County Fair. He enjoyed art, card games, the oldies, classic movies, cheering for the Hawkeyes, and taking on home projects (renovating every structure on the farm including the family home). He will be remembered as a genuine soul of quirky humor who loved and cared for the land, took joy in his children and grandchildren, and provided for those he loved. He took particular pride in the life, family, and home he built with his wife through years of hard work and partnership.
He will be forever honored by his wife of 47 years, Sherry, his children: Angie (Matt) Eckel, Stillwater, Minn., Erin (Eli) Vogen, Afton, Minn, and Andrew (fiancée Kelsey Sykora), Chicago, Ill.; grandchildren: Isaiah and Whit Eckel, and Hasle, Sawyer, and Ole Vogen; brothers: Steve (Malinda), Anamosa, Robin (Sue), Marion, and Warren (Tracy), Marion; his stepmother, Shirley Engelbart, Ocala, Fla.; brothers-in-law, Bill (Sue) Huerter, Peosta and Jim (Karina) Huerter, Rochester, Minn.; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws, Ray and Dorothy Huerter.
Memorial donations can be directed to the family for distribution to local charities.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Jones County Ambulance and Jones Regional Medical Center for their prompt attention and care.