Carlyle ‘Butch’ Moore
1947-2021
Carlyle “Butch” Rae Moore, 74, formerly of Olin passed away July 10, 2021 at the Mechanicsville Specialty Care.
A visitation will be held Thursday, July 15, from 4-7 p.m. at Dawson Funeral Services in Olin. His graveside service will be held Friday, July 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Antioch Cemetery in rural Anamosa. Cards of condolences may be directed to Dawson Funeral Services Attn: Butch Moore Family PO Box 258 Wyoming, Iowa 52362.
Butch was born June 9, 1947 to Alfred and Katherine (Hinrichs) Moore. He operated heavy equipment as well as worked in the construction and manufacturing industries for many years. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting, as well as spending time with family and friends.
Those left to cherish his memories are his four children: Mike Moore of Monticello, Darrin (Jennifer) Moore of Cedar Rapids, Ryan Moore of Cedar Rapids and Lorie Jensen; his grandchildren: Haley Moore, Landon Moore, Stormi, Raven, Kira, Mycah and Harper Moore and three additional grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and two sisters: Marlene Levsen of Olin and Colleen (Gary) Townsend of Mechanicsville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers: Harlan, Delbert “Sam”, Wylis “Tip”, Merlin, Larry and Gerald “Rich” and four sisters: Roberta Christiansen, Wanda Petersen, Gloria Bodkin and Carol Bendixen.
