Charles Mac Dunlap, 92, passed away at Aldersgate Retirement Community Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Charlotte, NC.
A memorial service will take place at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 8, 2022. at Riverside Cemetery in Anamosa. Pastor Kathrine Newhall will officiate at the services. Goettsch Funeral Home in Anamosa has taken Charles and his family into their care. By visiting Goettschonline.com you may share your thoughts, memories and condolences with Charles’s family and sign the online guest book.
Mr. Dunlap was born Jan. 19, 1930, in Chicago, Ill. to his parents, Eileen McCroskey and Francis Dunlap. Shortly after birth, he and his mother moved to Anamosa. There, he developed a love for the outdoors and sports and also a great sense to embrace family and community. Charles “Sonny” Dunlap was always proud of his high school football and basketball contributions and results for his school and later in life family needs and contributions. Charles served in the US Navy for nearly 4 years and was stationed in Charleston, SC., where in 1955, he received an Honorable Discharge.
He married Lois Clark of Monticello in 1948. They were long-time residents of Anamosa and Waverly, where they raised three children, twin daughters Michele and Renee and a son, Mark.
Mr. Dunlap was a devoted husband and father with a talent for cultivating friendships and community ties. He worked as a business administrator for Waverly Shell Rock and Ft. Madison school districts. After his public school career he succeeded as an entrepreneur and in private business.
Upon retirement, Charlie and Loey moved to Del Tura in North Fort Myers, Fla. and then on to The Villages in Florida. They enjoyed over 25 years in the Florida sunshine where they were socially involved in their community. Charlie appreciated being able to travel to destinations around the world, such as Europe, the Mediterranean, Alaska and Hawaii with his wife of 71 years, and occasionally their children and friends.
Mr. Dunlap is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Francie Dunlap of Indian Trail, NC; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife Lois; daughters, Renee Dunlap and Michele Ray and a sister, Patricia Edwards.