Cindy Ruley, 64, of Anamosa, died Monday, July 19, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, following a long illness.
The family greeted friends from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa. By visiting Goettschonline.com you may share your thoughts, memories, stories and condolences with her family.
Cynthia Louise Brady was born March 20, 1957 in Monticello, the daughter of Arlo and Irene (Rodman) Brady. She attended Midland School and was a member of the Midland High School Class of 1975. On Sept. 29, 2012 she was united in marriage to Jody DeMoss at Eagle Point Park in Dubuque.
She was employed a safety coordinator for the Monsanto Corporation in Anamosa and had most recently been employed as the lead for Schenker Logistics in Iowa City. Cindy enjoyed woodworking, flower gardening, horses, and anything that had to do with being outdoors. She was a sports enthusiast and would get excited while watching sports. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings fan. She truly loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren.
Those remembering her are her spouse Jody DeMoss, Anamosa; her children, Megan Ruley, Anamosa and Adam (Angela) Ruley, Baldwin; grandchildren: Chandler, Amelia, and Brad; a brother Ransom Brady, Center Junction; sisters-in-law, Faye (Eric) Begle, Epworth and Lorraine DeMoss, DeWitt; a brother-in-law Paul DeMoss, Epworth; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws Stuart and Janice DeMoss; a sister and brother-in-law Julianne and Lowell McMann.
The family would like to thank all the entire medical staff who gave Cindy such wonderful care over the years. In lieu of flowers, plants, or gifts a memorial fund has been established.