Cindy Werderman, 70, died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at University Hospital in Iowa City, following a brief illness.
A visitation was held Saturday Aug, 6, 2022, at the Goettsch funeral home in Anamosa. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery at a later date. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at www.goettschonline.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Animal Welfare Friends, 22407 Business, US-151, Monticello, IA 52310.
Surviving is her dear friend, Patty Frasher; her daughter, Lisa (Bill) Horrigan of Ely, three grandchildren, Lindsay, Will and Lauren, her siblings, Stuart (Lauren) Stoltz and Judy (Jeff) Shimek.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
Lucinda Marie Stoltz was born Feb. 2, 1952, in Yankton, S.D., daughter of Eugene and Winifred (DeGroot) Stoltz. She graduated from Cedar Rapids Jefferson high school in 1970. Cindy was employed by Quaker Oats for 38 years, retiring in 2011. Cindy was the first women Craftsperson at Quaker. While at Quaker, she was a loaned executive to the United Way and the YWCA. She was also a member of Machinist Union 831.
Cindy enjoyed playing golf at Fawn Creek, water color painting and volunteering at the Anamosa Care Center, painting residents’ nails. She contributed often to the Animal Welfare Friends and rescued two cats and two dogs.