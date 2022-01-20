Clarence “Ed” Brady, 94, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Terrace Glen in Marion.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Goettsch Funeral Home in Anamosa has taken Ed and his family into their care.
Clarence Joseph “Ed” Brady was born Aug. 12, 1927, in Prairieburg, son of Bernard and Stella McCrea Brady. Ed left high school to serve in the United States Army Air Corp during WWII. He returned home and graduated with the Class of 1947 from Anamosa Community Schools. Ed married Maxine Ann Finn April 24, 1950 at St. Patrick Catholic Church. He was employed at Collins Radio and retired in 1984. His life was centered on his family and faith. He was kind and selfless, with a quick, easy smile and a wry sense of humor and he loved helping others.
Surviving are four children, Ann (David) Bunting, Brad (Susan) Brady, Patti (Kim) Greenwood and Joni (Doug) Rickels; seven grandchildren, Matt, Beth, Ryan, Sean, Kory, Molly and Casey; 14 great-grandchildren with one on the way; siblings, Helen Brady, Donna Schultz and Michael (Dixie) Brady and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Maxine and siblings, Bernice, Frank, Donald, Marcus, Patrice, Rita, Margaret, Lorraine and Robert.
Ed’s family thanks the staff at Terrace Glen and Unity Point Hospice, so many of whom Ed befriended during the last year of his life, for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church. By visiting Goettschonline.com, you may share your thoughts, memories and condolences with Ed’s family and sign the online guest book.