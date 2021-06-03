Clyde Vanbebber
1962-2021
Clyde Vanbebber, 58, died peacefully at home Thursday, May 27, 2021 following a lengthy illness.
Rev. Ed Moreano will conduct memorial services at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Goettsch Funeral Home in Anamosa. Due to the current health pandemic facemasks, properly fitted over the nose and mouth, are required at all times at the funeral home and social distance is encouraged. The wearing of fedoras, Clyde’s favorite hat, is encouraged, but not required. Please visit Goettschonline.com and share your thoughts, memories, stories, and condolences with Clyde’s family.
Clyde Ray Vanbebber, Jr. was born Aug. 8, 1962 in Las Vegas, Nev., the son of Clyde and Margie (Snyder) Vanbebber, Sr. He was employed as a truck driver and retired as his illness progressed. He was an avid pool player and motorcyclist. He loved to cook, and made the best Thanksgiving meals, which always included his infamous pea salad. He will be remembered as a very social person who loved spending time with his family and many friends.
Clyde is survived by his wife Lou Khorll, Anamosa, a son Joshua Solano, Fla., a granddaughter Lola Paige, his sisters Linda (Stan) Watson, Pueblo, Col. and Anna Smith, Anamosa, nephews Michael and Joshua Cudahy and his faithful loving companion Sheena.
He was preceded in death by his parents.