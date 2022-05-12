Dale B. Atwood, 83, of Monticello, passed away at his home May 2, 2022, with family by his side, following a lengthy illness. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place with a private graveside service at Riverside Cemetery in Anamosa. A celebration of life was held May 6, 2022, at the American Legion Hall in Anamosa.
Dale was born Oct. 8, 1938, in Langworthy, son of Merle and Anna Brochens Atwood. He grew up in Jones County and graduated from Monticello high school, where he participated in track, football and FFA. After school, he served four years in the U.S. Air Force as a plane mechanic and was stationed in Europe for much of that time. He worked for Barron Motors, Secrist Construction and Linn Jones FS Services, retiring after 26 years. In retirement, he worked at the Super 8 Motel in Anamosa.
In his earlier years, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf and attending activities of his kids and grandkids. More recently, he enjoyed watching westerns and sports, especially the Hawkeyes.
Dale is survived by his sons, Brett of Ankeny and Mitch (Priscilla) of Round Rock, Texas; daughter, Cari of Olin; grandchildren, Aaron Gearhart of Monticello, Libby Atwood of Anamosa, Lucas and Annadale Atwood and Rebecca (Jared) Wooten; great-grandsons, William and Gunar Wooten, all of Round Rock Texas; Carol (Remington) Atwood, the mother of his children; nephew, Scott (Randy) Sterling of Wasilla Alaska and niece, Sara (Ron) Lee of Orem, Utah
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother in-law, Margaret and Glenn Sterling and sister, Dorothy Mae in infancy.
The family appreciates Above and Beyond Hospice for their excellent care of Dale.