Danielle Weideman
1983-2021
Danielle Marie Weideman ended her journey on earth and sailed away to heaven, July 24, 2021 listening to Come Sail Away in her mom’s arms. She began her journey June 12, 1983 in Heidelberg, Germany, born to Karl Weideman and Ruthanne Mosser. Danielle’s journey began with so many obstacles (Spina bifida and Hydrocephalous) and ended with a strength that only the Lord (and Grandma) could provide to her as she fought metastatic bladder cancer for 13 months. Those just describe the medical issues that Danielle handled with grace and grit her entire life.
What really matters is the life she led for 38 years. Danielle loved hard: her family, friends, kiddos, pets, music, art. Once you were in her life, you never ceased to be loved again. She loved so hard that her feelings were hurt easily, and she wore her feelings on her sleeve. You always knew what Danielle was feeling and thinking. Danielle was the best gift giver; every single gift was purchased or made with love and thought.
Her chosen vocation in life was “babysitter.” She inherited her love of kiddos and gift of caring and teaching the kiddos from her Grandma Lois, with whom Danielle shared a bond that would never be broken. The reunion in Heaven between these two had to be the most joyous event. Danielle was blessed with the very best friends, and she was a best friend to many. She always called them her Anamosa and Cedar Rapids friends… her tribe. They all shared so much love and laughter together. Danielle had the best smile and made it her goal to try and make everyone smile with her. She also was a great listener and always ready to lend an ear or helping hand to anyone who asked.
When you think of Danielle, celebrate her zest for life and remember her with smiles and laughter. When she knew life was going to end sooner than we wanted, she was so afraid of missing out on life here on earth, so when something special happens, please think of her and look up to Heaven and include her in your celebrations.
Those left to cherish her memory are Ruthanne (Duane) Mosser; Karl (Terri Jo) Weideman; siblings, Jordan (Morgan) Driscoll and Brody; Amie Driscoll; Marissa (Brandon) Anderson and Jaxson, Kaiden and baby girl (who Danielle was so looking forward to meeting; Grandpa Keith Terrell; Grandma Jeanne Brown; her aunts, uncles and cousins: Maribeth (Danny) Moore; Kevin (Paige) Moore; Kristina (Ben) Moore; Randy (Lisa) Williams; Tyler( Emily) Engelbart; Bryce (Libby) Engelbart; Kelsey (Brian Vogel) Williams and Jayben; Morgan (Zach) Shurtz, Hunter and Leah; Kurt (Trudy) Weideman; Derek (Hannah) Weideman; Josh (Audrey) Weideman, Maggie Jo, Abel and Lucy; Jake Weideman and Graham; Kris Weideman, Tony (Alissa) Ammeter and Aurora; Kim (Paul) Callaway; Kevin (Sharon) Weideman; Tim (Jordan) Weideman, Aiden, Natalie and Walter; Jay (Anna) Weideman; Chery Weideman; Esther Weideman and her family; Dale (Joanne) Akin; Alisa (Heath) Albright; Alissa Glaspie, all of Danielle’s Groupies, the Usual Brothers, the band Hostage, and her family in Kentucky, all who were with her every step of this journey.
Those waiting to meet her in heaven Grandma Lois Terrell, Grandpa Doug Weideman, Grandma Ronda Curtis, Uncle Eddie Curtis and Jaiden Anderson
A celebration of life will be held Monday, Aug. 2 from 5-9 p.m. at the Wapsi Country Club, located within the Wapsipinicon Park (Her Park, as she called it). Please dress in your favorite Rock and Roll, Tie Dye, or Danielle’s Groupies shirt and listen to music, reminisce and celebrate the life that was cut too short but lived with love and laughter. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Ruthanne Mosser, 101 Rosemary Lane Anamosa, IA 52205