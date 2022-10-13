David Lee Hannon, 92, of Cedar Rapids, passed away, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Unity Point St. Luke’s Medical Center in Cedar Rapids.
A Celebration of Life for David Hannon will be at the C.S.P.S. Hall in Cedar Rapids: Oct. 22, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Family visitation at 10 a.m. and Tributes at 11 a.m., noon will be light lunch.
Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services is assisting the family.
Dave was born in 1930 in Racine, Wis., to David and Alvina Wheelock Hannon. He grew up there and attended Horlick High School, from which he graduated in 1948. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Upon Honorable Discharge from the USMC, he attended the University of Wisconsin — Madison, where he pursued a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering, and graduated Magna Cum Laude. After living for a time in Seattle, Wash., Dave then moved to Cedar Rapids, where he worked for Collins Radio Company for 29 years, then began a long, happy retirement in 1986.
Dave was united in marriage with Beverly Ann Hahesy Dec. 30, 1961, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. The couple made their home in Cedar Rapids and were blessed with six children, which drew them to a bigger house in the countryside in1971. They fell in love with the view one mile east and north of Morley, and purchased a farm there. Dave commuted daily to work in Cedar Rapids but lived for his time outdoors with a growing menagerie of farm animals and pets, and his beloved horses.
Dave was an avid bird watcher, card player, reader and life-long learner. He loved traveling and spending time with his family, especially for big, happy holidays like Thanksgiving.
David is survived by his wife of 61 years, Beverly; six children, Lisa Hannon of Madison, Wis., David Hannon of Madison, Wis., Mary (Dominic) Audia of Washington, Julie Hannon (Katsushi Nagao) of Naperville, Ill., Joseph (Mariam) Hannon of Cedar Rapids, Melissa (Todd) Coggeshall of Clinton Corners, N.Y.; five grandchildren, Enzo, Ryan, Kathryn, Sarah and Nathan; nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.
David is preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, Sylvia, Hazel, Laverne and Opal, and brother, Mel.