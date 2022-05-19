David Paul Plueger
1948-2022
David Paul Plueger died at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids May 12, 2022, surrounded by the people he loved most in this world. A service of remembrance will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Monticello, with interment in the Oakwood Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m., until the time of service. Pastor David Raemisch will officiate the services. Goettsch Funeral Home has taken David and his family into their care
David was born August 21, 1948, to Luverne and Anne Marie Plueger. David met Sherri, his loving wife of 42 years, the summer of 1977. They were married Sept. 21, 1979. David and Sherri have two children, Matthew (Katrina) of Dayton and Molly (Tom) of Lake City, Minn.. David was a devoted family man and simply loved being a father and grandfather. He attended every athletic or livestock event his kids and grandkids participated in and rated each venue by the quality of the popcorn. When David became a grandfather, a whole new world opened up to him. David and Sherri are the proud grandparents of five very special people, Kyle, Elizabeth, Reid, Webber and Charles. Little Charlie was born just a few days before David transitioned from this earth and Pops had the great joy of cuddling his newest grandson before he passed. David had a ‘man cave’ full of photos of his grandkids and he was very proud of each one of them.
David grew up on the Plueger Family Century Farm near Scotch Grove and graduated from Monticello high school in 1966. David was a hard worker, loved animals and went to auctioneer school after high school. He bought and sold livestock and worked at sale barns throughout Eastern Iowa for many years. In 1982, David began working for the Anamosa State Penitentiary and retired in 2004. After he retired from his fulltime job, David kept busy with various part-time work in Monticello.
David was fun-loving, upbeat and loved to tell long and loud stories that covered every single detail. He was an avid Great Jones County Fair goer, loved really hot weather, watching ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and eating butter pecan ice cream. David didn’t know a stranger. His children, nieces and nephews fondly remember sledding at the acreage he lovingly called the Plueger Ranch, his boisterous laugh and the ‘squeal’ he would belt out and then slap his leg when he was excited about something. David had a servant’s heart. He never said ‘no’ and volunteered his entire life serving as the auctioneer for the FFA Sweetheart Pie Auction, 4-H leader and church council member. He was always willing to help a neighbor and served as a devoted caregiver to Anne Marie and Luverne as they aged. David’s parents instilled in him the values of love, kindness and hard work and he exemplified those qualities every day of his life.
David is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, brothers, Michael (Pat) Plueger of Anamosa and Robert (Kris) Plueger of Clarence; sisters, Anne (Sal) Maniaci of Foothill Ranch, Calif. and Sue (Tom) Appleby of Waukee; his mother-in-law, June Smothers of Martelle; sisters-in-law, Kay Prasil (Dan) of Lisbon and Diana Driscoll (Dan) of Mechanicsville; brother-in-law Steve Smothers (Kimberly) of Indianola and many nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by his parents, Luverne and Anne Marie Plueger and his father-in-law William Smothers. David's family feels great comfort knowing he was greeted at the gates of heaven by their loving faces. David was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother, son and uncle. His family will miss him dearly.