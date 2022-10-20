David Rickels, 75, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at his home.
Per David’s wishes there will be no service at this time. Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa has taken David and his family into their care. By visiting Goettschonline.com you may share your thoughts, memories and condolences with David’s family and sign the online guest book.
David Vernon Rickels was born May 19, 1947 at Anamosa. He was the son of Clarence and Martha Behnken, Rickels. David graduated from the Midland High School in 1965. He was employed by Clinton Engines before he enlisted in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Following his return from service David married Dixie Lee Thomsen May 24, 1969 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Anamosa. David was employed at the Iowa Men’s Reformatory for a year before being part of the staff that opened the Oakdale Medical Classification Center. David was employed there for 33 years retiring in 2003 as a Captain. In retirement David was a hobby farmer.
Surviving is his wife, Dixie; three sons: Darren (Carisa), Shannon (Wendy) and Brian; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; his siblings: Roger (Kathy), Merle, Donna Joslin and Darrell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings: Virgil, Juanita, Russell, Deloris, Rex, Jerry and Velda.