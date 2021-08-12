David Thompson

David Dale Thompson, 81, died Dec. 29, 2019 in Plano, Texas.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 at the Scotch Grove Cemetery, Scotch Grove.
Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello is assisting the family. Thoughts, Memories and Condolences may be left at www.goettschonline.com.
David Dale Thompson was born March 31, 1938 at Anamosa. He was the son of Lyle and Leona Clark, Thompson. David graduated from the Olin High School in 1955 and continued his education at Parsons College, Fairfield. He married Linda Koranda on June 2, 1960 at St. Luke Methodist Church in Monticello. David worked at Clinton Engines in Maquoketa until the family moved to Bozeman, Mt., in 1964 where David worked, as a manager, for Moats Trucking. In 1982 they returned to Iowa eventually making their home in Wilton where David worked for Wendling Quarries for 17 years until his retirement. In 2016 the couple moved to Plano, Texas to be near family.
David’s family and friends meant everything to him. He was never too busy and always willing to help others. David spent his retirement years fishing, watching his favorite sports teams on television and traveling with Linda, his family and his friends.
Surviving is his wife Linda of 59 years, daughter Kimberlee (Scott) McIntyre, grandson Wesley McIntyre all of Plano, Texas. Sisters Alma Vernon of Iowa City, and Peggy (Tim) Rathbun of Phoenix, Ariz.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lyle Hugh Thompson and Leona Clark Thompson and brother-in-law, Howard Vernon.