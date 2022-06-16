Dean Ronald Edwards, 86, of Anamosa, passed away Wednesday, June 8,2022, at home on the farm, surrounded by his family. The family greeted friends and family Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Wayne Zion Lutheran Church in Monticello. A funeral service followed at the church, conducted by Pastor Wade Reddy. Burial took place at Wayne Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Monticello. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion assisted the family.
Dean was born Oct. 29, 1935, in Anamosa, son of Howard and Lorene (Starry) Edwards and graduated from Anamosa high school in 1953. In the summer of 1955, at the Great Jones County Fair, luck was on his side, and he won the raffle drawing for the 1954 Buick. Dean married the love of his life, Celena Ulferts, Sept. 8, 1956, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. He was a lifelong hardworking farmer who had a real love for the land. Dean was a family man who enjoyed telling stories of the past, teaching his children and grandchildren all about farming and card playing, and later in life, watching and ‘teasing’ his great-grandchildren, who called him ‘Opa.’ He was a member of Wayne Zion Lutheran Church, Farm Bureau, Rural Fireman’s Board and the Amber Creamery Board. Dean enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling leagues and casinos. He was a true ‘card shark’ who was very competitive and loved every minute of playing cards with family and friends (especially when he was winning).
Dean is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Celena; four children, Cindy (Keith) Austin, Candy (Dan Hopfensperger) Holub, Curt (Gwen) Edwards and Carol (Marsha Berls) Edwards; four grandchildren, Angela (Jon Townsend) Holub, Zach Ralston, Dustin (Amber) Edwards and Darren (Charly Ketelsen) Edwards; three great-grandchildren, Kyler, Ellie Mae and Gracie; sister, Sharlene (Ernie) Ulferts and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Travis Anderson; granddaughter, Stacey Ralston and brother and sister-in-law, Lee (Sally) Edwards.
The memories and life lessons will live on through his family. Dean will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
And on the 8th day, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, “I need a caretaker.” So, God made a farmer.