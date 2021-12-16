Delores Fay
1933-2021
Delores Fay (Current) Neal of Mechanicsville, formally of Monmouth, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Mechanicsville Specialty Care. In honor of Delores, a graveside service at the Monmouth Cemetery and a location for gathering of family and friends will be decided at a later date. Dawson Funeral Services of Maquoketa is caring for her family at this time.
Delores was born May 5th, 1933, in Baldwin, to Milo and Elsie (Vietzke) Current. Delores was baptized March 31, 1934, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Lost Nation. She was educated in country schools in her younger years and then a graduate from Monmouth High School in 1951. Delores was a star basketball player for Monmouth Girls basketball team. She was united in marriage on Jan. 5th, 1952, to Floyd E. Neal in Dubuque. He preceded her in death May 28, 1995. Together they farmed for 28 years and owned their own grain and gravel hauling business. Delores also worked as a cook for Camp Courageous for 15 years. She had been a resident of the Monmouth, Canton, Wyoming, Anamosa, and Monticello areas before living in Mechanicsville.
Delores enjoyed hunting mushrooms and ginseng, playing cards, bingo, going on bus trips, fixing a twelve-course meal for family and friends, and listening and dancing to Joe and The Ridge Runners Country Music. Delores was an animal lover and also loved to can and freeze vegetables from her garden.
Delores is survived by two daughters, Jody (James) Nowachek-Miller of Anamosa and Judy (Randy) Lange of Onslow; two granddaughters, Koree Miller and Nikki (Jeff) Martens; step-granddaughter, Kim DeMoss; four grandsons, Dan, David, and Dustin DeMoss and Joshua Neal; great-grandchildren, Layne and Britan Martens, Taylor Tefs, Kailee and Wyatt Demoss, Alexis and Jace Neal; former son-in-law, Doug (Pam) DeMoss; former daughter-in-law, Debbie (Randy) Gile; special nephew, Richard (Cindy) Neal; great nieces, Jenny (Brian) Eckhardt, Kristin (Eric) Garien, Lacey (Terry) Frahm; niece-in-law, Annette Wilson Holmes; two great nieces, Hattie and Amelia Holmes; many great great nieces and nephews; cousins, Roddy Bladel of New York, N.Y. and Jim (Joanne) Caldwell of Mesquite, Nev., special cousin Wayne (Linda) Current of Waynestown, Indiana, many other cousins from the Current Family and very special friend and caregiver, Alyssa Kracke, whom Delores cherished as a granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her husband Floyd; son Randy Neal; nephew Kevin Holmes; son-in-law Ronnie Nowachek; step-grandson Micheal Nowachek; niece Georgia Neal Leaver; parents; grandparents; mother and father-in-law; two sisters-in-law, and two brothers-in-law, as well as her dog Gruff.
