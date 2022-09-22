Denny Somerville

Denny E. Somerville, 78, of Onslow passed away Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at his home.
His funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 at Dawson Funeral Services in Wyoming. A visitation was held Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. at Dawson Funeral Services in Wyoming. Burial: South Mineral Cemetery in rural Onslow.
Denny Edward Somerville was born Oct. 30, 1943 in Anamosa, to Morris and Grace (Miller) Somerville. He graduated from Midland High School. On May 24, 1964 he was united in marriage to the love of his life Karen Butrick in Glidden. Denny worked for his dad’s fertilizer business called Big Bills for several years before opening his own fertilizer business Lowden Fertilizer LTD. He also farmed north of Onslow for many years and was a crop adjuster. He enjoyed fishing, working on the farm, watching NASCAR races and especially spending time with his family and friends. Denny was an avid Iowa Hawkeye basketball and football fan.
Those left to cherish his memory is his wife of over 58 years Karen, three children: Ken (Paige) Somerville of Onslow, Janet Biddiscombe of Huntsville, Texas, Julie (Darrin) Schaefer of Onslow; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three brothers: Don (Cindy) Somerville of Dana Point, Calif., Lou (Mary) Somerville of Olathe, Kansas and Mel “Yogi” (Leslie) Somerville of Anamosa.
He is preceded om death by his parents.
Online condolences may be left for his family at www.dawsonfuneral.com. Cards of condolences may be mailed to Dawson Funeral Services Po Box 258 Wyoming, Iowa 52362.