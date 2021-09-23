Doloris Eganhouse, 91, of Wyoming passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at the Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center.
Funeral mass was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oxford Junction. Visitation was held prior to her service starting at 10 a.m. Burial was held at the Wyoming Cemetery.
Doloris was born Nov. 21, 1929, in Anamosa to John and Lena (Kreger) Jurgensen. On Feb. 22, 1949, she was united in marriage to Vernon Eganhouse in Stone City. Vernon and Doloris owned and operated Colonial Cafe on main street in Wyoming for many years until a major fire in 1959. She is a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oxford Junction. She was proud of her basketball days and enjoyed knitting and watching westerns especially her favorite John Wayne. Doloris was known for her good cooking skills, especially her potato salad.
Those left to cherish her memories are her children: Victoria (Steve) Ballou of Wyoming, Greg Eganhouse of Olin, Pam (Terry) Rushford of Wyoming; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Vernie, a brother Everett, sister Imogene Smeltzer and a grandson Ben.
Her family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the staff at Monticello Nursing and Rehab for taking such great care of Doloris.