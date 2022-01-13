Donald E. Gottschalk

Donald E. “Donnie” Gottschalk, 83, of Olin, passed away Jan. 1, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
His funeral service was held Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Dawson Funeral Services with visitation following.
Donnie was born Jan. 8, 1938, in Lowden, to Herman and Ann (Lund) Gottschalk. He attended Trinity Lutheran School in Lowden. On March 29, 1966, he was united in marriage to Deanna Peckosh in Toronto. He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Lowden. Donnie enjoyed auctions, watching westerns and attending local fairs. He loved spending time with his family and going to their many events over the years. He raised rabbits and exotic chickens.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Deanna, of Olin; three children, Deb (Jim) Bisinger of Monmouth, Dawn Gottschalk of Winter Haven, Fla. And Dan (Kelly Lange) Gottschalk of Sanborn; seven grandchildren, Camisha Gottschalk, Khadijah Johnson, Caitlin (Nate) Denger, Kayla Bisinger, Fisher (Aubree Driscoll) Bisinger, Henry Gottschalk and Atlee Gottschalk; five great-grandchildren, Immanuel Gottschalk, Janiya and Kyla Delarm and Addie and Carson Denger; sister Phyllis St. John of Stanwood and three brothers, Dennis (Elaine) Gottschalk of Cave City, Ark., Dwight “Hot Shot” (Connie) Gottschalk and Steve Gottschalk, both of Lowden.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Olin Emergency Services. Cards of condolences may be directed to Dawson Funeral Services Attn: Donnie Gottschalk Family Po Box 258 Wyoming, Iowa 52362.