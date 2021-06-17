Donald Rekemeyer
1928-2021
Beloved husband, dad, Papa, and grandpa, Donald Rekemeyer, 93, of Anamosa, died Thursday, June 10, 2021 at his home.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Anamosa. Rev. Rodger Good officiated.
Burial was held in Antioch Cemetery, where military honors were accorded by the United States Army and the Anamosa Veterans Honor Guard. Friends could call from 9:30 a.m. to the time of service at the church. By visiting Goettschonline.com you may share your stories, memories, thoughts, and condolences with the Donald’s family.
Donald Dean Rekemeyer was born in Tipton, March 31, 1928, the son of Louis and Hannah (Stanton) Rekemeyer. He was a member of the Tipton High School class of 1945. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1953. In 1960 he met Jean Achenbach at the Highway Gardens in Stanwood, and the couple were united in marriage on July 15, 1962 in Anamosa. Together they farmed near Anamosa. Later Dean went to work as a correctional officer at the Anamosa State Penitentiary, retiring in 1994, after 25 years of service.
He was a member of the American Legion in Anamosa, and was a former member of Fawn Creek Golf Club in Anamosa and Little Bear Golf Club in Wyoming. He enjoyed playing cards every Sunday, golfing, dancing, woodworking, raising and riding horses, raising Black Angus cattle, and milking his one dairy cow he lovingly called “Stupid.” He was deeply devoted to his family and viewed them as the highlight of his life.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 59 years Jean, his children: Pam (Al) Coats, Marion, Gina Smith, Anamosa, Becky (Andy) Jamison, Anamosa and Renee Mente, Ft. Meyers, Fla., 18 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, a sister Lois Moon, Tipton and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sons Rick Meeks, Tim Meeks, and Terry Meeks, a granddaughter Alicia Coats, a son-in-law Mike Smith, his parents, three brothers, and two sisters.
In lieu of gifts and flowers, memorials are preferred.
The family would like to thank the staff at Above and Beyond Hospice for the wonderful care.