Doris Ruth Livingstone Larson, 93, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully at her home early Sunday morning Aug. 8, 2021.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering planned for 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, in the garden at her home on Cottage Grove Avenue. Private inurnment will take place in Wilcox Cemetery, Jones Co. on a later date.
By visiting Goettschonline.com you may share your thoughts, memories, stories and condolences with her family.
Doris was born at St. Lukes Hospital Dec. 22, 1927 to Robert and Evelyn (Sutliff) Livingstone. She was raised on her family farms in Jones County, and attended country school, graduating from Anamosa High School class of 1946. Doris continued on to earn her BA in1950 at National Teachers College, Evanston, Ill. and a Master’s Degree in Education from the University of Iowa in 1966. She was married to Wayne R. Larson at the Anamosa United Methodist Church on June 23, 1949 and was a wonderful mom to her two children Rick Larson and Debby Larson.
Doris committed her life to education and service, pursuing a career as a Kindergarten Teacher with the CR Community School District for 39 years, and later volunteering for the CR Community Food Bank. She was also a P.E.O. Sister and member of Golden K Kiwanis. Upon retiring from her professional life in1989, Doris provided 25 years of love and caregiving to her mother Evelyn and husband Wayne as they each became dependent with memory change.
Doris will be remembered for her warm smile, stylish personal appearance, beautiful home and garden, and generous contribution of her time educating young children. She is survived by her children Rick and Debby, Sister Lois Livingstone Wild, three nieces and six nephews.
The Family wishes to extend their gratitude to Unity Point Hospice, and Barb and Jerry Oakland for their enormous support. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Unity Point Hospice, and Camp Courageous, Monticello.