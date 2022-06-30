Dorothea N. Wehling, 102, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Anamosa Care Center.
A visitation was held Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Goettsch Funeral Home in Anamosa with burial services at the Wayne Zion Cemetery. By visiting Goettschonline.com you may share your thoughts, memories and condolences with Dorothea’s family and sign the online guest book. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite charity.
Those left to honor her memory include her two children, Robert (Carol) Wehling of Anamosa and Marigene (Tom) Shannon of Monticello; four grandchildren, Randy (Cathy) Wehling, Rod (Cori) Wehling, Jeff (Lisa) Shannon and Doug (Crystal) Shannon; ten great-grandchildren, Katie (Jordan), Mitch (Taryn), Heidi, Trevor, Keanan (Olivia), Kyler, Kailey, Kaden, Amanda (Kurtis) and Garrett and three great-great-grandchildren: Miles, Harper and Finleigh. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Carl in 1974, a grandson Daniel and siblings, Leona Glenn, Eloise Thomsen, Vernon and Richard Schellin.
Dorothea Nelda Schellin was born Sept. 10, 1919, near Olin, daughter of William and Hazel Clark Schellin. Dorothea graduated from Olin high school in 1938. She worked in Davenport and later at the Reliance Shirt Factory in Anamosa. Dorothea married Carl Wehling April 22, 1941, at the Wayne Zion Lutheran Church in rural Monticello. She was a farm wife for many years. When she started working off the farm, Dorothea worked at the Olin Corners Restaurant and then at Monticello Senior Home in the laundry department. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, babysitting grand and great-grandchildren and bus trips. The family would like to thank the staff at Anamosa Care Center for all the wonderful care they gave Dorothea the past nine years.