Dorothy Benhart
1927-2021
Dorothy M. Benhart, 94, formerly of Oxford Junction, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021 at her home at Pinicon Place in Anamosa.
Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Oxford Junction United Methodist Church. A visitation will be held prior to her service from 9-11 a.m.
Burial will take place at Mayflower Cemetery in Oxford Junction. Dawson Funeral Services is caring for her family.
Dorothy was born March 13, 1927 in Oxford Junction to Charles and Meta (Horn) VonMuenster. She graduated from Clarence High School. On Nov. 26, 1948 she was united in marriage to James Benhart, they shared 47 loving years married. Dorothy and her husband owned and operated Benhart Feed & Produce for over 40 years. After retiring from the produce, she enjoyed driving special needs children to Monticello Sacred Heart School where she volunteered also as a teachers aid. Her greatest joy in life was her family. She loved dancing and visiting Supper Clubs with her husband. Her favorite pastime was cross stitching or cheering on her Chicago Cubs.
Those left to cherish her memories are her three children: Linda (Jim) Cashman of Clarence, Ron (Kathryn) Benhart of Lake Stevens, Wash., Richard (Diane) Benhart of Cedar Rapids, eight grandchildren Jamie Cashman, Jennie (Tom) Jensen, Jody (Troy) Regennitter, Casey (Ebene) Benhart, Cody (Kara) Benhart, Colton Benhart, Erikka (Aaron) Vosmek, Heidi (Kurt) Mcgonegle, 13 great-grandchildren: Caitlin, Conner and Caylee Jensen, Thia, Lucas, Adair, Marjorie, Flora and Leo Benhart, Cole and Meeyah Vosmek, Jackson and Lane Mcgonegle, two sisters: Betty (Harold) Rehmke, Donna Rehmke and a sister-in-law Trene VonMuenster.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, a sister Shirley and three brothers: Bill, Bob and Leo.
Dorothy’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Pinicon Place, Above & Beyond Hospice Care and Dr. Charles Vernon. She loved each and everyone of you.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Oxford Junction Museum in her honor. Cards of condolences may be directed to Dawson Funeral Services Attn: Dorothy Benhart Family PO Box 258 Wyoming, Iowa 52362. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com.