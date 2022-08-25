Douglas Paul Secrist, 83, of Viola, passed away Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Mercy Hallmar in Cedar Rapids. Visitation was held Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion with a funeral service following, burial was at Wilcox Cemetery in Viola.
Douglas was born May 16, 1939, the son of Paul and Beryl (Rowe) Secrist. He graduated from Viola high school and went to work for Rockwell Collins as a tool designer. On April 3, 1960, Douglas was united in marriage to Janice Toenjes at the United Methodist Church in Anamosa. He was a member of the Viola United Methodist church. Douglas loved everything outdoors, whether it be hunting, fishing or camping, and spending time with family and friends. He and Jan enjoyed traveling and their time wintering in Arizona for the past 20 years. Douglas will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Douglas is survived and lovingly remembered by his daughter, Lisa (Christopher) Abraham of Cedar Rapids; two grandsons, Jeffrey (Yelena) Fisher and Cale Fisher; granddaughter, Taylor Abraham; great-granddaughter, Isabella Harger; two brothers, John (Elaine) Secrist, and Steve (Denise) Secrist; brothers-in-law, Roy Humphrey and Randy (Deb) Toenjes; sister-in-law, Shirley Toenjes and 16 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Beryl; wife, Janice in February of 2020; sister, Bonnyle Humphrey; brother Michael Secrist; infant sister, Donna Secrist and brother-in-law, Gary Toenjes.
Memorials in Douglas’s memory may be directed to the family.