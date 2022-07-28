Dr. Kenneth A. Ward, 70, of Center Junction, stepped into heaven Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
As a child of God, Ken enjoyed God’s blessings of his loving, faithful wife, his children, and his many grandchildren. Ken longed and looked forward to going to his home in Glory and dedicated his life as a living testimony of Jesus Christ, witnessing through his chiropractic profession and pointing his family and friends to salvation through faith in Christ alone. Much of his life was spent in study of scripture and devoted prayer.
He suffered through his health afflictions with humor, grace and faith, and was an encouragement to many, with always a prayer and a joke on his lips. He believed that “a merry heart doeth good like a medicine,” and his medicine of choice was a well-placed Dad joke.
His Chiropractic profession was a passion for him, allowing him to teach and heal, and Doc Ward was known by many as the best chiropractor ever. Other pleasures in his life were trout fishing, riding horses and raising longhorn cattle.
His funeral service was held Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Gospel Light Baptist Church in Marion, with a visitation the previous evening. Burial was at Monmouth Cemetery. Memorials and online condolences can be expressed at Kenneth’s obituary at www.dawsonfuneral.com.
Kenneth Adelbert was born Nov., 24, 1951, in Clinton, to Raymond and Mary Darlene (Holst) Ward. He graduated from Anamosa high school and completed his professional degree from Palmer School of Chiropractic. On March 20, 1981, he was united in marriage to Erin Dahlquist in Phoenix, Ariz. He farmed near Center Junction and owned and operated Ward Chiropractic in Mechanicsville for 25 years. He was a faithful member of Gospel Light Baptist Church in Marion.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Erin, of Center Junction; five children, Gabriel (Christy) Ward of Isabel, Kan., Jennifer (Trevor) Haas of Marion, Bonnie (Clint) Almaguer of Omaha, Neb., Angela (Jimmy) Parmesar of Anamosa and Andrew (Haydee) Ward of Anamosa; 19 grandchildren; two sisters, Nancy (Doug) Ricklefs of Anamosa and Jane (Mark) Schmidt of Rockford, and two brothers, James Ward of Center Junction and Terry Ward of Waukon. He is preceded in death by his parents.
His life message is that it’s not about what you do, it’s about what Jesus did. John 3:16