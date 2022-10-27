E. Wayne Schwartz, 95, died peacefully Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 from kidney failure after a brief stay at the Anamosa Care Center. His daughter Janice was by his side.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa. Pastor Kathryn Newhall officiated at the services. Interment was held at the Antioch Cemetery in rural Anamosa. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at goettschonline.com.
Elvin Wayne Schwartz was born Sept. 3, 1927 in Monmouth. He was the son of Elvin Schwartz and Minnie Behnke Schwartz. He graduated from Anamosa High School in 1945. On June 15, 1947 he was united in marriage to Lois Esther Holmes at the United Methodist Church in Anamosa. Wayne worked for Jack Fahey Chevrolet in Anamosa for several years. In 1964 he went to work for Iowa Electric (now Alliant Energy) as a store’s coordinator. He retired in 1989 after 25 years.
Wayne was an avid sports fan, especially of the Chicago Cubs. He was thrilled to see the Cubs win the World Series in his lifetime. Wayne and Lois loved to travel and enjoyed their trips to Hawaii, New England, the Pacific Northwest and Washington DC. Wayne loved his home and taking care of his lawn. He also loved spending time with his daughter, Janice. He enjoyed attending Senior Dining in Anamosa. Wayne will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Surviving Wayne is his loving daughter, Janice Elaine Schwartz, of Coralville.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 61 years, Lois Esther Holmes Schwartz.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Jones County Senior Dining.