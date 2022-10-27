E. Wayne Schwartz, 95, died peacefully Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 from kidney failure after a brief stay at the Anamosa Care Center. His daughter Janice was by his side.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa. Pastor Kathryn Newhall officiated at the services. Interment was held at the Antioch Cemetery in rural Anamosa. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at goettschonline.com.

Recommended for you