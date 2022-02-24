Erna Elizabeth Klinefelter, 95, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Anamosa, passed away Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Allen Hospital in Waterloo. A memorial service conducted by Ken Albrecht will be held at a later date. Goettsch Funeral Home has taken Erna and her family into their care.
Erna was born Dec. 23,1926, daughter of Henry and Grace (VonRoden) Nissen. She attended country schools in the Jones County area. Erna married Robert ‘Bob’ Klinefelter Jan. 17, 1945, and they made their home near Anamosa. They later moved to Morley and farmed from 1950-1964. They moved to their acreage on Ridge Road above Stone City, which they loved, while Bob was employed by Anamosa Community Schools as transportation director for 22 years. Sometime following Bob’s passing in 2000, Erna moved to Vinton for a few years. Three years ago, Erna and her daughter, JoAnn (Larry) Hoefle, moved to Cedar Falls, where Erna lived until her death.
Erna was baptized along with Bob as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses Jan. 2, 1954. She was very active in the Anamosa Congregation, later in the Vinton Congregation and the Cedar River Congregation of Cedar Falls. She had a very active share in the door-to-door ministry, sharing with everyone who would listen, the bible’s promise of the New World, a coming paradise right here on earth, a promise she held very dear. Anyone who knew Erna knew she was loving and kind to everyone, spunky and feisty for what is right. She was an excellent cook, loved to have family and friends over for meals, was famous for her canned tomatoes, special recipe sweet pickles, beet pickles and frozen corn, and was willing to share with everyone.
Erna is survived by her son, Lowell ‘Butch’ (Rena) Klinefelter of Anamosa; daughters, Diane (Garry) Hoefle and JoAnn (Larry) Hoefle of Cedar Falls; grandchildren, Aaron (Gabby) Hoefle, Leah (Jason) Cox, Jesse (Liz) Hoefle, Brianna (Felipe) Tellez and Annie (Dan) Zech; great-grandchildren, Dallan Hoefle, Angel and Brisa Hoefle, Logan, Evan and Oliver Cox, Levi Hoefle, Ellie and Zoe Tellez; several nieces and nephews; brothers, Martin (Karen) Nissen, Leo (Donna) Nissen and Garry Nissen.
Erna was preceded in death by her husband Bob; parents; brother, Carl Nissen; sister, Marcella Hubbard; in-laws, Rachel and Harlan Main, Bill and Addie Eilers and Selma Johnston.
