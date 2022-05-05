Ernest J. Buresh, 95, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, after a brief period of declining health.
A visitation was held Saturday April 30, 2022, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Services were Sunday May 1, 2022, at at First Presbyterian Church by the Rev. Heather Hayes. Entombment was private at Cedar Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Ernie was the second of three children of Joe and Emma Stanek Buresh, born in Western, Iowa, October 28, 1926. He was raised and attended school in Shueyville, where he played trombone and basketball. After graduating from Wilson high school in 1943 and serving in the U.S. Army, he earned an agricultural
engineering degree from Iowa State University in 1948.
On Thanksgiving Day, 1949, Ernie married Joanne Paulsen at the Little Brown Church, “The best decision I ever made.” They lived briefly in Marshalltown, then moved into the house he built in Swisher. While running Swisher Farm Supply there, he served as town mayor and attended the University of Iowa College of Law, graduating in 1957. He and Joanne attended the First Presbyterian Church near Ely, where he served as an Elder. He also earned a degree from the University of Wisconsin School of Banking in 1966.
After law school he worked in the trust department at Merchants National Bank until purchasing the Martelle Savings Bank and the Anamosa Savings Bank. The family, now including two daughters, moved to Anamosa in 1963, where they would reside until moving to Cedar Rapids in 1992. During their years in Anamosa, Ernie went on to purchase banks in Onslow, Tipton, Springville, Shueyville, Cedar Rapids, and
finally bought and restored the historic bank building at Third Avenue and 12th Street in Cedar Rapids, naming it Village Bank and Trust. He continued in banking until the Flood of 2008, when the Cedar Rapids bank
flooded extensively and he sold off his bank holdings to Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust.
The two words that best describe Ernie are generous and honest. He worked hard to provide for a family that included a daughter with special needs, providing not only financially but by investing his time. There were family car vacations every summer and later, trips to Europe and then with the grandchildren to Australia, New Zealand, Hawaii, and Disney World. He built a playhouse for his daughters that matched the house he built in Swisher, prompting passers-by to inquire where he got the plans (in his imagination). He helped with his daughter’s 4-H booth at the Jones County Fair, facilitated care for more than one person at UIHC, and just before the pandemic, he treated his daughter, her husband, and two of her best friends from college to a trip to France. He loved experiencing others’ joys and travels as much as his own. He saw much of the world, but enjoyed travel primarily as something that brought joy to his family.
Ernie believed strongly in giving back, both of his time and his financial resources. He made significant contributions to University of Iowa Athletics, the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital, Jones County Regional Medical Center, the public libraries in Anamosa and Springville, the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library, the UI College of Law, Camp Courageous of Iowa, and many others. He served on the University of Iowa Foundation (now University of Iowa Center for Advancement) Board of Directors, and was a lifetime honorary director. He was also a lifetime trustee at Cornell College, the alma mater of his wife and elder daughter, served on the board of the Hall-Perrine Foundation, and was a life director at St. Luke’s Hospital, Cedar Rapids. He was a Mason, a Shriner, and a member of the American Legion as well.
Ernie credited his father-in-law, George Paulsen, another banker and Jones County native, with guiding his banking career. His long and respected career afforded him many friendships over the years, including with Howard Hall, who he admired greatly and considered a mentor. Their relationship was personal as well as
professional, and he and Joanne spent much time with Howard and Margaret, in Cedar Rapids, at Palisades
Park, and at their island in Marathon, Florida. Howard took particularly to Joanne, another Jones County native.
In 2015, Ernie penned a memoir about his life entitled The Advantage of Being Born Poor. In his final days he reminisced, “I’ve had a good life.”
Ernie is survived by his wife of 72 years, Joanne; his daughter Wendy (Alan Robb, MD) Buresh, MD; grandchildren, Kate Robb, MD, and TJ (Carrie) Robb; his sister Joan Ratliff; three nieces, Linda (Gene) Brouillette, Cindy Prewitt and Barb (Al) Clarke; cousins, Dean (Geri) Buresh and Mary Ann (Bill) Niichel and dear friends Glenn and Beth Kieler, who were of great comfort to him during his final illness.
He was predeceased by his parents; in-laws, Geo.H. and Erma Paulsen; brother Lester and his wife Doris;
brother-in-law Billy Ratliff and his daughter Sandra in 2012.
Please leave a message for the family on our webpage www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.