Eugene Brink

Eugene “Gene” Brink, 75, died Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Transitional Care Center, Cedar Rapids, following a sudden illness.
Family and friends were welcome to attend visitation for Gene Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Goettsch Funeral Home in Anamosa. Funeral services were held Wednesday, Dec.1, 2021, at Viola Methodist Church, with interment at the Wilcox Cemetery with Military Honors, immediately following the service.
Eugene was born Aug. 5, 1946, in Anamosa, son of Marvin and Opal (Wink) Brink. Gene married Linda Iben Aug. 6, 1966, at Viola Methodist Church. Gene served in the United States Army during Vietnam War. Following his return from the Army, he worked at Nissan Trampoline and later at Cedar Rapids Welding Supply as a salesman, retiring after 34 years.
Gene was a former member of the Broken Bit Saddle Club and enjoyed his pastimes with his horses, Sapphire and Sonny, taking them to many town parades. He loved to go hunting, was an avid Hawkeye sports fan, enjoyed watching the Cubs, Braves, WWF Wrestling and a good ol’ cowboy and western show. The one thing that truly made him smile was asking about and seeing his grandkids. Each one meant the world to him.
Surviving are his wife, Linda; sons, E.J. (Trisha), Cedar Rapids and Ben (Suzy), Marion; siblings: James Brink, Duane (Kathy) Brink, Doug Brink and Pam (Dewayne) Warthen; seven grandchildren: Dalton, Tate, Lexi, Teagan, Val, Porter and Whitney. He was preceded in death by his parents.
