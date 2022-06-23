Evelyn Stimpson, 96, died Friday morning, June 17, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Wayne Zion Lutheran Church in rural Monticello with interment in the Wayne Zion Cemetery. Pastor Wade Reddy will officiate the services. Friends may call from 4 until 7 Wednesday June 22, 2022 at the Goettsch Funeral Home in Monticello. Thoughts, Memories and Condolences may be left at www.goettschonline.com. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.
Surviving are seven children, Sharon Fell, Ernie (Jerrie) Osterkamp, both of Anamosa, Patricia (Dean) Yousse of Scotch Grove, Pam Osterkamp of Cedar Rapids and Marilyn (Dale) Christiansen, Debbie Osterkamp and Connie (Randy) Ehlers, all of Anamosa; a daughter-in-law, Amanda Osterkamp of Anamosa; 19 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and her sister, Marlene Like of Monticello. She was preceded in death by her parents; her two husbands; son Larry Osterkamp; grandson Noah Ehlers; granddaughter, Theresa Grant; her sister, Deloris and four brothers, Marvin, Galen, Lavern and Harlan Etten.
Evelyn Luella Etten was born April 24,1926, in Monticello, daughter of Frederick and Louise Paulsen Etten. Evelyn graduated from the Monticello Community Schools with the class of 1943. Evelyn worked as a housekeeper for Dr. Thomas before she married Henry Osterkamp Oct. 17, 1944. The couple farmed in Jones County. He would precede her in death at the age of 45 on June 6, 1968. Evelyn married John Stimpson Feb.10, 1973. He preceded her in death August 9, 2014.
Evelyn was an avid collector of salt and pepper shakers, owning over 4000 sets and keeping an accurate inventory in her head having few if any duplicates. She loved working in her flower gardens when she wasn’t farming. She was a member of the Rebekah Lodge and the Royal Neighbors and Wayne Zion Lutheran Church.