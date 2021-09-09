Galen Harms, 80, died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Cedar Rapids with his family by his side.
Mass of Christian Burial was held 11a.m. Wednesday morning, Sept. 8, 2021 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Monticello, with interment in the Oakwood Cemetery. Friends could call from 4- 7p.m. Tuesday at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, where a Parish Vigil Service was held at 4p.m. By visiting Goettschonline.com you may sign the guestbook or share your thoughts, memories and condolences with Galen’s family.
Galen Carl Harms was born July 21,1941, Anamosa, the son of Henry A. and Minnie Dirks, Harms. He graduated from the Monticello Community Schools with the class of 1959. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Galen married Judy Breitbach Nov. 24, 1966 at St. Martin Catholic Church, Cascade. Galen worked most of his career as a carpenter with a brief time spent farming. He finished his working years doing maintenance for the Anamosa Community Schools. He retired in 2003 after 20 years.
Galen loved playing his guitar, but greatly enjoyed playing and singing with Judy while she played her steel guitar. He loved to go camping, fishing and coon hunting, and spending time woodworking. He cherished time spent with family and friends. He was always full of fun and laughter.
Surviving is his wife of 55 years, Judy, his children; Shelley (Brian) Bronemann, Cory (Sarah Andreesen) Harms, Troy Harms, Crystal Roffey; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three sisters, Joann Yousse, Ruth Ann Bowers and Dorothy Norton. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Louie and a sister, Byrdena Boyson.