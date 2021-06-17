Garnett Helgens
1939-2021
Garnett Helgens, 81, died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday morning, June 17, 2021, at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello where friends may call after 9:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Oakwood Cemetery, Monticello. Pastor David Raemisch will officiate at the services. Thoughts, Memories, and condolences may be left at www.goettschonline.com
Garnett Lee Heady was born Oct. 6, 1939, in Anamosa. She was the daughter of Everett and Velma Binley, Heady. Garnett graduated from the Anamosa Community Schools in 1957. She started her working career at Collins Radio. Garnett met Robert Helgens in 1958 and they were married on Dec. 4, 1961. They were married for 52 years and had three children. Garnett was a homemaker for several years before returning to the workforce. She worked at Lewis Systems, the APCO Gas Station, Riddle Manufacturing, Wabash Corporation, and Polo Plastics. She retired in 2011.
Garnett was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church and the Royal Neighbors. She enjoyed shopping and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are three daughters: Treva Guyer, Pam Helgens and Cindy Helgens; eight grandchildren: Michael Helgens, Matt (Sonya) Johnson, Michaela Devaney, Shay Helgens, Shanice (Brian) Ostwinkle, Ashley Dixon, Taylor Guyer and Anthony Guyer; 11 great-grandchildren, Ryanna, Charly, Parker, Nikoli, Alyvia, Isayah, Jase, Aliah, Trinity, Elias, Urijah, and another one due in August; one great-great-grandson Jasper; her brother, Robert (Liz) Heady, a sister-in-law, Daisy Heady, and a brother-in-law, Jim Helgens and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert, a son-in-law, Tony Guyer, and siblings, Richard Carnahan, Everett (Carol) Heady, Treva Lavanda (Dean) Cubbage, and Ed Heady.