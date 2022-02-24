Gary Leroy Baker, 76, of Mechanicsville, died Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. Visitation was held Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon. Funeral Services were held Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at United Methodist Church with burial following at Rose Hill Cemetery, both in Mechanicsville.
Gary was born March 27, 1945, in Cedar Rapids, son of Melvin and Jean Baker. He graduated from Lincoln high school in 1963, where he was very active in Future Farmers of America. Gary attended Clinton Community College and Iowa State University before returning to the area to begin his life as a dedicated farmer. Gary loved everything about being a farmer, including the hard work it took to be successful. Even in retirement, he enjoyed reliving the memories, especially sharing his passion with his grandchildren. He taught them a lot about farming and livestock.
On September 5, 1970, Gary married the love of his life, Becky Smith, at Mechanicsville United Methodist Church. He was active in the community over the years, including serving as member and past president of the Anamosa Jaycees (receiving the Outstanding Young Farmer Award), chair of the church Administrative Council and trustee of the church, member of the Jones County Pork Producers (receiving the Master Pork Producer Award), and on the board of Linn Mutual Insurance. In his free time, he enjoyed model trains and worked diligently to restore his Ford tractor. Gary’s love for his family will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Becky; children, Chris (Lora) Baker, Dan (Dana Lighthall) Baker and Heidi (Ken Wendt) Baker; grandchildren, Dalton (Liz) Robinson, Cody (Morgan Loney) Baker, Ryan Baker, Caleb Baker and Lexi Jo Baker; great-grandchildren, Allison and Aiden; siblings, Sharon (Orv) Banasik, Ron (Kathie) Baker and Sandra Burns; a special big brother, James ‘Jack’ Glover; in-laws, Cindy (John) Pieper, Mike Smith and Steve Smith and his faithful dog, Bella Jo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Fred and Alice Baker and Mervin and Katherine Baker and in-laws, Francis and Frances Smith and Debi Smith.
Memorials are suggested to the Mechanicsville United Methodist Church or the Mechanicsville Fire and Ambulance. Please share your support and memories with his family at www.stewartbaxter.com under Obituaries.