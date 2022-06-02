Gary Winders, 88, of Anamosa, died Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Jones Regional Medical Center in Anamosa.
Honoring his wishes, there will be no services. Please visit Goettschonline.com to share your thoughts, memories, stories and condolences with Gary’s family.
Gary Allen Winders was born Aug. 1, 1933, in Iowa City, son of Roy and Esther (Behrens) Winders. He attended and graduated from Iowa City schools. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. On March 10, 1956, he married Marilyn Neuzil at the First Congregational church in Anamosa. They were married for 64 years before her passing in 2021.
He was employed at the Anamosa Men’s Reformatory for 32 years. In 1988, he retired with the rank of Major after serving as Security Manager. Gary was a member of the Masonic Lodge and enjoyed fishing, cooking all kinds of foods, occasionally visiting the casino and travelling with Marilyn in the winters and sometimes in the summer.
He is remembered by his children, Lary (Michelle) Winders of Anamosa and Barb (Mike) Haeder of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Timothy (Angela) Winders of Anamosa and Holly (Brent) Eisenman of Spring Valley, Minn. and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Jay Winders; his parents and a brother Dean.
Memorials can be directed to Camp Courageous or to the Shriners’ Children’s Hospital.
