Geralene Joyce Robinson, 89, of Clarence, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. A joint graveside service for Geralene and her late husband Casper were held at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Mechanicsville, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. Services were officiated by Pastor Jim Goodrich for immediate family only.
Sunday, April 3, 1932, Geralene was born on the family farm in Cedar County and attended school in Clarence. She married Casper Robinson in the chapel of the Presbyterian Church in Mechanicsville May 28, 1948. They raised their three sons on Casper’s family farm north of Mechanicsville, until retiring to Anamosa in 1993. They attended their sons’ and grandchildren’s activities as long as they were able. Geralene enjoyed doing hand work and crafts of many types throughout her life. She cross-stitched, pieced quilts for each of her children and grandchildren, and learned to paint on china and dolls. She was a member of the Methodist Church, Farm Bureau, and was active in the Iowa Cattlewomen and the American National Cattlewomen Association, where she served as an officer or committee chairman for over 25 years.
Geralene is survived by three sons, Wayne (Donna), Carl (Cheryl) and David (Deb), all of Mechanicsville; six grandchildren, Kim Decker of Philo, Ill., Tara Grosbach, of San Jose, Calif., Mike Robinson of Guntown, Miss., Randy Robinson of North Platte, Neb., Adrienne Driscoll of Mechanicsville and Holly Robinson of Iowa City; 15 great- grandchildren; five great-great -grandchildren; two brothers, Lee (Joyce) Coppess of Stanwood and Larry (Marlene) Coppess of Clarence. She was preceded in death by her husband Casper on July 19, 2017 and her parents Harlan and Erhmel (Fairley) Coppess.
In memory of Geralene, a memorial fund has been established for Camp Courageous. Family asks that all cards and memorials be mailed to c/o Wayne and Donna Robinson, 99 Garfield Ave, Mechanicsville, IA 52306.