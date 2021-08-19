Gloria ‘Gwen’ Snyder

Gloria Gwen (Romer) Snyder, 92, of Wyoming passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 at the Clarence Nursing Home.
Visitation was held Sunday, Aug. 15 from 2-5 p.m. at Dawson Funeral Services in Wyoming. Her funeral service was held Monday Aug. 16 at 10:30 a.m. at Zion American Lutheran Church in Wyoming. Burial was held at Wyoming Cemetery. Dawson Funeral Services is caring for her family at this time.
Gloria was born Nov. 24, 1928 in Maquoketa to Clarence “Doc” and Geraldine (Orr) Romer. Vickie graduated from Wyoming High School and then went to continue her education at the American Institute of Commerce. On Jan. 17, 1947 she was united in marriage to Clayton “Slick” Snyder they moved to the family farm where they then raised their three sons.
Gloria was a member of the South Prairie Homemakers Club, president of the P.T.A. (Parents Teachers Association), member of the Wyoming School Board when it merged into Midland Community Schools, Grove Coonhunters Golf Course and was a charter member of the Wyoming Little Bear Country Club and Golf Course, as well as a member of the Ladies American Legion Auxiliary and Farm Bureau.
Those left to cherish her memories are her children, Dennis “Duke” (Lynn) Snyder of Wyoming, Ronald (Vickie Gottschalk) Snyder; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; many great-great grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; 12 step-great-grandchildren; many step great-great grandchildren; many step great-great-great grandchildren
Preceding her in death her husband, son Gerald “Jerry”, parents, in-laws, brother Lee Romer.
Memorials may be directed to Zion American Lutheran Church in Wyoming or Wyoming Cemetery Association in her honor. Cards of condolences may be directed to Dawson Funeral Services Attn: Gloria Snyder Family Po Box 258 Wyoming, Iowa 52362. Online condolences may be left for her family at www.dawsonfuneral.com