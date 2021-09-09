Hazel McClintock passed away peacefully Aug. 31, 2021 at her home in Morley.
Her memorial service will be held at a later date at Dawson Funeral Services in Olin. Burial will take place at Green Center Cemetery in rural Morley.
Hazel Elizabeth Herzmann McClintock was born Jan. 5, 1935 to Erwin and Erma (Kerr) Herzmann in Arlington. She graduated from Arlington High School in 1952. Hazel was united in marriage to James McClintock Feb. 27, 1954 at the Lutheran Church in Strawberry Point. He passed away June 25, 2011. She was a member of the Morley First United Methodist Church. She was active in the Morley community and was a member of the Morley Library Board for over 20 years. She enjoyed puzzles and gardening in her spare time and her kids noted she was an excellent cook and made the best potato salad. She will be loved and missed by many.
Those left to cherish her memories are her children: Dennis McClintock, Linda (Bob Wells) McClintock, Mary (Perry) Horne, JoAnn Gardner, Eric (Tammy Osterhaus) McClintock; 14 grandchildren;16 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren and a brother Dean Herzmann.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband James; an infant son; two sisters Winifred Overmann and Donna Weger and two brothers George and Richard Herzmann.
Memorials may be directed to her family in her honor to be disbursed to a few non-profit organizations that were near and dear to her heart. Online condolences may be directed to www.dawsonfuneral.com. Cards of condolences may be mailed to Dawson Funeral Services PO Box 258 Wyoming, Iowa Attn: Hazel McClintock Family.