Helen Mallett, 93, Anamosa, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 under hospice care at Unity Point St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Anamosa. Rev. Rodger Good officiated. The family greeted friends from 10 a.m. to the time of service. Burial took place Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at the Memphis Cemetery, Memphis, Mo.
Helen Joan Smith was born Jan. 13, 1928 in Scotland County, Mo., the daughter of Thomas Hubert and Anna June (Craig) Smith. She married John William Mallett Nov. 13, 1949 in Scotland County. The couple lived in Memphis, Mo. until 1969, then moved to Anamosa, making it their final home.
Helen was employed by Citizens Bank in Anamosa from 1970 until her retirement in 1998. She was a member of the Anamosa Red Hat Club, Anamosa Garden Club, and PTO. She was a hardworking, unassuming, dignified woman who enjoyed cooking, baking, and gardening.
She is remembered by her sons, John (Lori) Mallett, Cedar Rapids and Robert (Marilynn) Mallett, Ravensdale, Wash.; grandchildren Jordan (Heather) Mallett, Chicago, Ill, Courtney (Greg) Butler, Cedar Rapids, Daniel (Melissa) Hawkins, Maple Valley, Wash., and Jennifer (Evan) Martin, Centerville, Utah; great-grandchildren Adam Mallett, Penelope Mallett, Liam Butler, Eva Marie Butler, Ryan Hawkins, Dylan Hawkins, Austin Martin, Taylor Martin, and Shea Martin; sister-in-law Betty (Jack) Blackwell, Sedalia, Mo. and niece Debra Smith, Kirksville, Mo.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband who passed away in 1986; brother and sister-in-law Craig and Myrtle Smith, and nephew David Smith.
The family would like to expressly thank Helen’s neighbors, Tonya and Tim Woods, for the love and care they have shown Helen over the years and the staff of Unity Point St. Luke’s Heart Center and Unity Point Hospice for their wonderful care.
Memorials may be directed to First Congregational Church, Anamosa, or First Presbyterian Church, Memphis, MO.
