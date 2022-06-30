Herbert Henry Oberbreckling, 79, of Wyoming, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.
A funeral service was held Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Dawsons Funeral Services in Wyoming, with visitation prior. Burial was at Wyoming Cemetery.
Herbert was born Dec. 25, 1942, in Manchester, to Otto and Alvina (Timmer) Oberbreckling. He married Kathleen Schrader in August of 2002 in Cedar Rapids.
Herbert was a tree trimmer and loved making yards look beautiful. He also enjoyed tinkering with cars.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife Kathleen; daughters, Rochelle of New York, Jessica of Milwaukee and Holly of Florida; step-sons, Matt (Tammy) Schraeder of Marion, Brian (Jamie) Jackson of Adel, Frances ‘Buddy’ (Ann) Jackson of Lincoln, Neb.; 12 grandchildren; two sisters, Madonna Gustaven of Cedar Rapids and Marge (Rich) Wolfe of Ryan; five brothers, Tom (Lana) Oberbreckling of Onslow, Daniel Oberbreckling of Coggon, Charles Oberbreckling of Walker, Luke (Mary) Oberbreckling of Mechanicsville and Randy Oberbreckling of Ryan and sister-in-law, Jean Oberbreckling of Wyoming.
He is preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Jerome, Art, Ron, Mark and Lester and sister Delrose Phelps.
Memorials may be directed to the family.