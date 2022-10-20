Herbert ‘Herb’ Stufflebeam Sr.
1939-2022
Herbert “Herb” Michael Stufflebeam Sr., 83, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at his home.
Herb’s wishes were to donate his body to the University of Iowa, Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, Deeded Body Program for medical education and research. A celebration of his life will be held from 12-4 p.m. with a time of sharing beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the Wapsipinicon Country Club, located at 21309 County Road E34 in Anamosa. Inurnment will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, in Cedar rapids at a later date. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion is assisting the family.
Herb was born July 30, 1939, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Jerry and Laura (Brecht) Stufflebeam. He was a 1957 graduate of Immaculate Conception High School and went on to attend Cedar Rapids Business College. Herb was employed with Rockwell Collins for 39 years, retiring as an Expeditor in 1996. He married Roxiene Renae Adams in 1962, to this union four children were born, Renae, Herbert Jr., Darrel, and Paige. Herb and Roxiene were later divorced in 1991. On Jan. 21, 1995, Herb was united in marriage to Julie M. (Spalding) Roher in Cedar Rapids, welcoming her family with loving arms, Christopher, Lori, Daniel and Andrea. He was a member of the Wapsipinicon Country Club for more than 50 years, where he played golf regularly and played cards on Tuesdays. Herb enjoyed listening to music, golfing, bowling, and fishing with friends. He also was a loyal Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Herb will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Herb is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 27 years, Julie of Cedar Rapids; his children, Renae (Joe Christy) Forsyth-Christy of Marion, Herbert Jr. (Karen) Stufflebeam of Marion, Dr. Darrel (Jenny) Stufflebeam of Basehor, Kan. and Paige (Matt) Majeski of Urbana; Julie’s children, Christopher Roher of Cedar Rapids, Lori Fitzpatrick of Cokato, Minn., Daniel (Kelly) Roher of Monticello and Andrea (Brett) Koranda of Cedar Rapids; 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one sister, Rosemary (Ray) Cimijotti of Chatfield, Minn.; and a “grundle” of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Bonnie Martin and Karen Persons; five brothers-in-law, Tom Phelps, Bill Martin, Bob Persons, Barry Spalding and Tom Finn; and two sisters-in-law, Kay Finn and Candy Adams.
Memorials in Herb’s memory may be directed to: Hall-Perrine Cancer Center, Hospice of Mercy, PKD Foundation (Polycystic Kidney Disease), or a favorite charity of the donor’s choice.
Please share a memory of Herb at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.