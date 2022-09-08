Jack Leonard
1928-2022
Jack Leonard, 93, of Anamosa, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Anamosa. Father Sean Smith will officiate. Friends may call at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral mass. Military Honors will be accorded by the United States Army and the Anamosa Veterans Honor Guard. Please visit Goettchonline.com and share your thoughts, memories, stories, and condolences with the family.
John Francis Leo Leonard was born Oct. 8, 1928 in Castle Grove, the oldest son of Owen and Mary Marcella (Supple) Leonard. He graduated from Anamosa High School in the Class of 1948. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, first in Germany, and later in the Korean War. He married Sheryl Sherman in Anamosa on Nov. 26, 1952. He was employed by the Iowa Department of Transportation, where he drove anything with wheels, and especially loved plowing snow. On weekends, he and his friend Bootsy cut down trees and dehorned cattle all around Jones County. He retired in 1992 after 40 years of service.
He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, all in Anamosa. During his youth he participated in many sports, excelling in football. During his senior year his team went undefeated, winning the WaMaC Conference. While in the army, he was first team on both offense and defense for the Eucom co-champion, Stuttgart Stallions. He grew up around horses and enjoyed many horse sales in Kalona. Jack was a nature lover and would drive through Wapsipinicon State Park daily. He coached Little League baseball and watched the Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes, often attending games. He missed only a handful of Raider football games in the last 80 years. A proud man he was when surrounded by his family, especially his beloved grandchildren. He personified grace, patience, and grit, and had an immeasurable impact on anyone who knew him.
He is remembered by his wife of nearly 70 years, Sheryl; his children An (Tim Murphy) Leonard, Iowa City and Lee (Cheryl) Leonard, Des Moines; his grandchildren: Jake (Jenny) Fevold, New York, N.Y., Luke (Miranda) Leonard, Iowa City, Bess (Kyle) Hanrahan, Iowa City and John Leonard, Des Moines; great-grandchildren: Colette, Jackson, Hayden and one great grandchild due in January; a sister Linda Norton, Hiawatha; a special nephew Jack (Susie) Onken and many additional nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers Bill, Pat, Jim, and Doc, and sisters Helen, Peg, Jean and Lois.