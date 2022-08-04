James Blunt, 93, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family, following a stroke Tuesday.
A funeral service was held Friday, July 29, 2022, at the United Church of Monticello, with interment in the Oakwood Cemetery, with United States Army Honors. By visiting Goettschonline.com, you may share your thoughts, memories and condolences with Jim’s family and sign the online guest book.
Surviving are four children; Daniel, Jeffrey (Kate Williams), Lisa and Dennis, all of Monticello and two grandsons, Jayson (Victoria Tillery) and Michael. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Marion in February and his son Jeremy.
James Arthur Blunt was born July 16, 1929, in Waukegan, Ill, the son of Arthur and Hilda Larkey Blunt. Jim attended school in Emeline, Maquoketa and Clinton. He left school to help his grandparents farm near Emeline. Jim served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He married Marion Eiben June 8, 1957, in Wyoming. Jim worked for Clinton Engines, hauled cattle and later worked at Alias Chalmers in Anamosa. From 1968 until 1991, Jim worked in the Roads Department for Jones County. He then started driving a semi for Bob Tauke and drove for 20 years. In that time, Jim made it to 41 different states and still had his CDL at the age of 92. Jim and Marion were part of the committee that helped save the school in Emeline, he was a long-time member of the International Harvester Collectors Club, Chapter 5 and Jim never met a stranger.