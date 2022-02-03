James ‘Jim’ Williams

James A. (Jim) Williams, of Sarasota, Fla., passed away Jan. 21, 2022, after a short illness. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. James was born Jan. 3, 1936, to John and Florence (Sturtz) Williams in Nevada. After graduating from Anamosa high school, he joined the Army. After being honorably discharged, he traveled extensively by motorcycle from Northern Africa, throughout Europe to the Arctic Circle. Upon his return, he studied mechanical engineering at Letourneau University in Longview, Texas. In 1958, he married Joan Wendt, of Manchester and the couple later moved to Marshalltown, where he worked at Fisher Controls. Jim and Joan went on to operate several bars in Marshalltown, the first being the Red Rooster. They had five children. Lisa (Robert) Friedrichsen of Waukon, Lane (Doby) Williams of Toledo, Lee (Isabel) Williams of Queen Creek, Ariz., Leslie (John) Miller, of Windsor Colo. and Wendy Williams who died at two days of age. Jim was predeceased by his wife Joan; he and Joan’s parents; brother, Fred; sister-in-law Winnie Williams and his infant daughter. He is survived by his children; grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
