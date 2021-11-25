James Leonard

James J. Leonard, 83, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is assisting the family.
James was born Jan. 6, 1938, in Hopkinton, son of Owen and Marcella (Supple) Leonard. He attended St. Patrick School in Anamosa and graduated from Anamosa High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army, spending time in Europe. Jim was the youngest of five brothers, all of whom served in the military and as altar boys. He was united in marriage to Janice Nell Fisher in Missouri. Jim worked for Iowa Manufacturing for 40 years. He enjoyed watching the Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs. Jim also liked visiting the casino. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. Jim will be greatly missed by all.
Survivors include three children, John Leonard, Jill (Greg) Goddard, and Jennifer Leonard, all of Cedar Rapids; three grandchildren, Zachary Bemer, Mitchell Leonard, and Emily Leonard; siblings, Jack (Sheryl) Leonard of Anamosa and sister, Linda Norton of Hiawatha; special friend Betty; his beloved dog Bella and many nieces and nephews.
James is preceded in death by his parents; wife Janice in 2015; siblings Helen Glanz, Peg Haas, Jean Marshall, Pat Leonard, Bill Leonard, Lois Foarde, and Doc Leonard and many cherished members of the Fisher family