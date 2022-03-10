James Soupene, 58, of Reno, Nev., formerly of Anamosa, succumbed to cancer March 1, 2022.
A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2022, at Anamosa United Methodist Church with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Pastor Katherine Newhall will officiate the services. Goettsch Funeral Home in Anamosa has taken Jim and his family into their care.
James William Soupene was born Sept. 5, 1963, in Emporia, Kan. and graduated from Anamosa high school in 1982. He was employed by Sierra Meat and Seafood Company in Reno, Nev.
Jim excelled at his work, athletics, especially golf and baseball and making friends, of which he had many. He was strong willed and had a good sense of humor. Jim treated animals with care and love. His pets Emmett and Beech mourn his passing.
Surviving are his son Cody of Oxford, Pa.; his parents, Macey and Bill of Anamosa; brothers, Bob (Julie) of Anamosa and Jay (Amy) of Ankeny; special friend, LuAnn DeMoss of Florence, Ariz.; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Jim was preceded in death by his sister, Leigh Soupene O’Neal; grandparents, Velma and Orville Soupene and Dorothy and Frank Young and special friend, Cathy Dilwith.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Animal Welfare Friends, 22407 Business 151 Monticello, IA, 52310.